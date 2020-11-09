Ghostface Killah Offers Assistance On Vivian Green's "Light Up"

Today is a historical day for Wu-Tang fans. It marks the 27-year anniversary of the release of the group's debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). It was the beginning of a bigger journey that ultimately led to spawning several incredible solo careers that continue to carry significant weight in the rap game.

Over the weekend, Philadelphia songstress Vivian Green unleashed a brand new record from her forthcoming project, Love Absolute that features Ghostface Killah. "Light Up" is Green's third single off of the project. She brings a refreshing take on New Jack Swing with her signature R&B sound before Ghostdini rocks the beat with the type of love that only a gangsta can give.

Check out the latest offering from Vivian Green ft. Ghostface Killah below. Love Absolute is set to drop on Nov. 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

You light up, plus I adore your gangsta

My love's on fleek, enough to motivate ya

We roll like mobsters, got your soul for hostage

Somethin' right behind you, why you foldin' my boxers?

