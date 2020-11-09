mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah Offers Assistance On Vivian Green's "Light Up"

Aron A.
November 09, 2020 15:56
96 Views
Light Up
Vivian Green Feat. Ghostface Killah

Vivian Green connects with Ghostface Killah for her upbeat single, "Light Up."


Today is a historical day for Wu-Tang fans. It marks the 27-year anniversary of the release of the group's debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). It was the beginning of a bigger journey that ultimately led to spawning several incredible solo careers that continue to carry significant weight in the rap game.

Over the weekend, Philadelphia songstress Vivian Green unleashed a brand new record from her forthcoming project, Love Absolute that features Ghostface Killah. "Light Up" is Green's third single off of the project. She brings a refreshing take on New Jack Swing with her signature R&B sound before Ghostdini rocks the beat with the type of love that only a gangsta can give. 

Check out the latest offering from Vivian Green ft. Ghostface Killah below. Love Absolute is set to drop on Nov. 13th.

Quotable Lyrics
You light up, plus I adore your gangsta
My love's on fleek, enough to motivate ya
We roll like mobsters, got your soul for hostage
Somethin' right behind you, why you foldin' my boxers?

Vivian Green
Vivian Green Ghostface Killah
