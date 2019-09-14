mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah, Method Man, & Cappadonna Team Up For "Me Denny & Darryl"

Karlton Jahmal
September 14, 2019 14:47
317 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Me Denny & Darryl
Ghostface Killah Feat. Method Man & Cappadonna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Legends unite.


Ghostface Killah dropped his long-awaited album Ghostface Killahs this past week after delays. The project was well worth the wait though. Ghostface Killahs will transport the listener back to the mid-90s with its nostalgic instrumentals and focus on lyrical depth. A stand-out cut from the project is "Me Deny & Daryl," which features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna. 

An instrumental that sounds like it belongs in a 70's flick sets the tone for the Wu-Tang vets to lay down cinematic verses. There is no chorus in "Me Denny & Darryl," allowing Method Man, Ghostface, and Cappadona to flow freely with no restraint. The pure lyricism and lack of a hook force the listeners to focus on what is being said instead of just nodding along to a repetitive record. 

Quotable Lyrics
Cauliflower wallabees, turkey legs, collard greens
Dollar dreams, if I'm not the T'Challa then what kinda king
Am I? My persona, man, it's nada, this is not a thing
Island got Italians, load the Talons and then bada-bing
Make 'em sing, this is not Sopranos, y'all, don't make a scene
Making cream, how I make it up without the Maybelline?

Ghostface Killah Method Man Cappadonna Me Denny & Darryl ghostface killahs Wu-Tang Clan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ghostface Killah, Method Man, & Cappadonna Team Up For "Me Denny & Darryl"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject