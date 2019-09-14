Ghostface Killah, Method Man, & Cappadonna Team Up For "Me Denny & Darryl"

Ghostface Killah dropped his long-awaited album Ghostface Killahs this past week after delays. The project was well worth the wait though. Ghostface Killahs will transport the listener back to the mid-90s with its nostalgic instrumentals and focus on lyrical depth. A stand-out cut from the project is "Me Deny & Daryl," which features guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Cappadonna.

An instrumental that sounds like it belongs in a 70's flick sets the tone for the Wu-Tang vets to lay down cinematic verses. There is no chorus in "Me Denny & Darryl," allowing Method Man, Ghostface, and Cappadona to flow freely with no restraint. The pure lyricism and lack of a hook force the listeners to focus on what is being said instead of just nodding along to a repetitive record.

Quotable Lyrics

Cauliflower wallabees, turkey legs, collard greens

Dollar dreams, if I'm not the T'Challa then what kinda king

Am I? My persona, man, it's nada, this is not a thing

Island got Italians, load the Talons and then bada-bing

Make 'em sing, this is not Sopranos, y'all, don't make a scene

Making cream, how I make it up without the Maybelline?