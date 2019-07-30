mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah Celebrates A Successful Heist On "Party Over Here"

Aron A.
July 30, 2019 15:01
Party Over Here
Ghostface Killah

Tony Starks returns.


It's a big year for Wu-Tang Clan as they celebrate 25 years since the release of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). They've been unraveling plans to commemorate the milestone but members of the group are still putting out new solo music. Inspectah Deck is fresh off of the release of Chamber No. 9 but Ghostface is also readying a new project. Ghostface Killahs is set to arrive at some point in August. He came through with his new single, "Party Over Here" earlier today which follows the release of "Conditioning." The rapper's new track arrived with a music video which continues the story from the first single off of the project. Ghost delivers a more club-centric record but still keeps it very much street. Over a lush instrumental, the rapper's smooth flow glides over the beat with a very New York-centric tone to it as he continues to rep Shaolin.

Peep the new single and video below.

Quotable Lyrics
Playas on one side, Killas on the other
Hoes in the middle plus it's jam-packed, flooded
Sweatin' through the silk, word life, I might chuck it
Mad hoes, gottem on a string like a puppet

Ghostface Killah
Ghostface Killah Wu-Tang Clan
Reject