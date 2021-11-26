Ghostface Killah & Raekwon Reunite For “Bob James Freestyle”

Not long after making the announcement that Kanye West and Mike Dean will be executive producing his upcoming album, Supreme Clientele 2, Ghostface Killah is back with two new tracks for fans to enjoy this weekend.

The first, “Bob James Freestyle,” sees him link with his Wu-Tang pal, Raekwon to trade verses about not wanting to f*ck with their hometown of Staten Island, New York. “Nah, you don’t wanna f*ck with Staten Island / The epitome of gunsmoke, n*ggas be wildin’ / Hit you in the back of the head with a four pounder / Shoot out every street light, smell of sweet violence,” Ghostface spits on the memorable chorus.

Along with the collab track, the 51-year-old also shared “I Got Soul Freestyle,” which sees him ride the beat solo. “We back at it and more vainglorious than ever. New Music Out Now - Available On All Streaming Platfoms. Classic Hip Hop for the Love. #ThinkGhost #HipHop #WuTang,” he captioned an Instagram post from earlier today.

Elsewhere on social media, the rapper was seen celebrating with some of his other Staten Island homies.

Stream Ghostface Killah and Raekwon’s new drop-off below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nah, you don't want to fuck with Staten Island

The epitome of gunsmoke, n*ggas be wildin'

Hit you in the back of the head with the four pounder

Shoot out every street light, smell of sweet violence

Nah, you don't wanna come to Staten Island

These youngins take your head straight off, that's they talent

Bullets knock you off off this box, no crate challenge

Shoot out every street light, smell of sweet violence