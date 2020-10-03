1980’s film star, Rick Moranis, best known for his work in films such as Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Little Shop of Horrors, and Ghostbusters, was the reported victim of an explained assault earlier this morning. The incident is believed to have been caught on video, with camera footage from Central Park West in New York’s Upper West Side showing an unnamed suspect punching Moranis with any apparent reason or provocation.

A representative for Moranis confirmed he was attacked, stating, “Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Police released a photo of the suspect, a black individual wearing a black “I love NY” hoodie with a black face mask and a black backpack. The NYPD has not confirmed the alleged assailant's identity and is soliciting tips at its Crime Stoppers Hotline, 1 (800) 577-8477.

The reported event spurred an outpouring of support for the star online, as fans took to Twitter to express their outrage. Moranis was quick to become the number one trend on the website Friday morning, even exceeding the rate of public interest over President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for Coronavirus.

Perhaps most notable, however, was the show support from Captain America himself, Chirs Evans, who tweeted today, "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis."

