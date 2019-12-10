For everyone out there steadily praying for more Hollywood remakes and reboots, consider your prayers answered. Today marks the arrival of the new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which marks the latest chapter in the long-running franchise. Not far removed from the highly controversial installment from 2016, Afterlife brings Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace into the fold, basically wiping the slate clean while opting to remain connected to the original film's events.

Tonally, Jason Reitman's upcoming film seems to be relatively scaled back, centering around the inadvertent discovery of some supernatural activity. The first ghost-appearance in "thirty years," insinuating that the Paul Feig film was more one-off than canonical. And perhaps that's for the best. Yet, on its own, one has to wonder what Afterlife is positioned to bring to the table. Judging from the trailer itself, which does well in showing restraint, the latest Ghostbusters will either be a more character-centric return to form or merely the calm before the inevitable CGI storm so prone to plaguing third-acts.

See for yourself and draw your own conclusion. Are you gung-ho for more Ghostbusters?