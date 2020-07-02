If you've watched the Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich docu-series on Netflix, you know just how involved Ghislaine Maxwell was in allegedly procuring young girls for Epstein to prey upon. She is said to have been a major part of the sex trafficking activity that Epstein took part in. Maxwell has kept a low profile ever since Epstein committed suicide died in prison but now, she's going to have to do some talking.

According to NBC News, Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in charges connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The 58-year-old British socialite was arrested on Thursday morning in New Hampshire. She is facing charges related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls with Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is expected to be present in court today.



A six-count indictment goes back twenty-five years to uncover several instances in which Maxwell facilitated and participated in the sexual abuse of young girls with the disgraced financier. She also allegedly groomed girls for sex with Epstein and his rich friends, including Prince Andrew, and others.

It's about time that the FBI looks into her actions as she was by Epstein's side for decades, previously dating him. We will keep you posted on how this turns out.

