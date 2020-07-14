Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Wrapped Cellphone In Foil To "Evade Detection"

Ghislaine Maxwell, the confidant and associate of infamous sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, supposedly wrapped her cell phone in tinfoil in a "failed attempt to evade detection," according to reports made by NBC News. Earlier this month, the former British socialite was arrested at her home in New Hampshire by federal agents that detailed Maxwell's arrest this Monday (July 13) after her request to be temporarily released from prison upon the wait of her trial was officially documented.

The prosecution wasted no time in attempting to get her request denied by Judge Alison J. Nathan claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell is "an extreme flight risk" and has the means to flee her trial date upon its arrival. Maxwell's lawyers have officially proposed that she be released on $5 million bail secured by a $3.75 million property she owns in the United Kingdom.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The prosecuting legal team detailed the events that took place during her arrest as evidence of her inability to be released on bail. According to court documentation, 58-year-old Maxwell was visibly seen attempting to escape out of a window and directly disobeying agent orders upon their arrival to her home on July 2. The court documents read,

"The agents saw the defendant ignore the direction to open the door and, instead, try to flee to another room in the house, quickly shutting a door behind her."

In further support of the prosecution arguments that Maxwell remain behind bars, the team of lawyers revealed that FBI agents on the scene had discovered Maxwell's cellphone wrapped in tinfoil as the court records verify their findings reading,

"(In a) seemingly misguided effort to evade detection, not by the press or public, which of course have no ability to trace her phone or intercept her communications, but by law enforcement."

The prosecutors also factored in Ghislaine Maxwell's extensive access to her assets and wealth noting that the socialite has direct authority of a Swiss trust worth approximately $4 million and has another approximate $2 million stashed in a private English bank out.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been indicted of charges that include her "assisting, facilitating, and contributing to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse." Maxwell is accused of grooming and coercing young women into participating in their abuse, some of the women were allegedly as young as 14-years-old. According to Maxwell's legal representation, she's ready to reveal some of the world's most prominent power players in all of sex trafficking, but with the former trafficking confidant currently on suicide watch will she make her way to take the stand and tell the truth of her and her associates wrongdoings?

