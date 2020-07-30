Ghislaine Maxwell, the right-hand confidante of Jeffrey Epstein, was finally arrested on charges of child sex trafficking in early July after attempting to evade police for years. With her arrest, the gruesome details and extent of the heinous Epstein scandal are being shed to light. According to newly unsealed court documents, Ghislaine allegedly enjoyed taking topless photos of young girls as a hobby and kept them stowed away in a photo album with sex toys in Epstein’s Florida home.

Epstein’s former butler Juan Alessi alleges the British socialite, “had an album full of photographs of people, young girls, girls,” revealed in unsealed 2016 court documents.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“And I remember that she had. Like a hobby … It was some girls were topless, taking the sun,” he continued while assuring they did not show “any vaginal or things.”

Alessi, 70, who worked at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion from 1990 to 2002 also said that he was given cash to pay “probably over 100” girls to massage Epstein and Maxwell and would find sex toys in the room, which he would wash off, according to docs.

“I would find things like a dildo, it’s called a double,” Alessi explained.

“But I find these things, put my gloves on, took it out and rinse it, and put it in Ms. Maxwell’s closet,” he reportedly said.

The statements from Alessi was made to lawyers for Epstein accusee Virginia Roberts Giuffre as part of her 2015 defamation lawsuit against Maxwell for claiming she was lying about being trafficked and abused.

Maxwell is currently being held without bail in a federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial. She has pleaded not guilty.

