Ghetts Enlists Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee On "No Mercy"

Ghetts is getting ready for a big year and one could say that 2020 was just a setup. Throughout the course of the past twelve months, if not longer, the grime legend has been dumping out new singles while exploring new sounds. He's only a few weeks away from the release of his new project and he's continued to drop off new singles in anticipation.

After releasing "Skengman" ft. Stormzy, it seems like we could expect Ghetts to be enlisting a whole lot of young talent for his upcoming album. This week, he unleashed his latest single, "No Mercy" with Pa Salieu and Backroad Gee. The trio incorporate sounds from across the world into this drill-esque banger.

Check it out. Conflict On Interest drops on Feb. 19th.

Quotable Lyrics

COV where the streets ain't pretty

Round here you get killed by nitties

Touch down for not minding your business

Out here you're a clown, indoors you beat up your gyal

