mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghetts Enlists Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee On "No Mercy"

Aron A.
February 06, 2021 16:32
74 Views
30
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

No Mercy
Ghetts Feat. BackRoad Gee & PA Salieu

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ghetts connects with Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee for his new single, "No Mercy."


Ghetts is getting ready for a big year and one could say that 2020 was just a setup. Throughout the course of the past twelve months, if not longer, the grime legend has been dumping out new singles while exploring new sounds. He's only a few weeks away from the release of his new project and he's continued to drop off new singles in anticipation.

After releasing "Skengman" ft. Stormzy, it seems like we could expect Ghetts to be enlisting a whole lot of young talent for his upcoming album. This week, he unleashed his latest single, "No Mercy" with Pa Salieu and Backroad Gee. The trio incorporate sounds from across the world into this drill-esque banger.

Check it out. Conflict On Interest drops on Feb. 19th. 

Quotable Lyrics
COV where the streets ain't pretty
Round here you get killed by nitties
Touch down for not minding your business
Out here you're a clown, indoors you beat up your gyal

Ghetts
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  0
  74
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ghetts BackRoad Gee PA Salieu
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ghetts Enlists Pa Salieu & Backroad Gee On "No Mercy"
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject