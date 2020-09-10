Ghetts Drops Unreleased Track "Dead To Me"

One of grime's most beloved figures has been steadily keeping fans on their toes for some new music. It's been nearly two years since the release of his last project, Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament. He's released some new music since then including his contributions to the Top Boy soundtrack as fans have anticipated the follow-up.

His new project is on the way, hopefully, and his latest drop seems like a promising sign that he's cooking up. Taking to Instagram, he shared an unreleased song from his album called, "Dead To Me." The rapper delivers a heartbreak anthem over soft piano chords produced by Reiss. "Another tune that never made the album but I just felt like freeing a hostage thank me by buying my album," Ghetts wrote about the song.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Wonder what she's not about

Maybe she remembers everything that I forgot about

Though it was water under the bridge 'til she burned it

No pin, trying to cross it now