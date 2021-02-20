Ghetts & Giggs Swap Bars On "Crud"

UK grime legend Ghetts returned with his first project in three years, Conflict On Interest, yesterday. The rapper hasn't necessarily been lowkey since the release of 2018's Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament. He continued to flood the streets with new music since then and even with the pandemic, he made use of the time by building up much anticipation for the project's release.

With collaborations alongside budding new talent along with established acts, one of the best collaborations on the project is Ghetts & Giggs's song, "Crud." Ten Billion Dreams serves up the track as Ghetts and Giggs swaps bars over the eerie production.

This is far from the first time they've collaborated together. They worked together on "RUN ME DOWN" as well as Joe Grind's "Godzillas."

Quotable Lyrics

Shouldn't beef about thirty

But man are too blood thirsty

Left that club drunk without the rum

Work mans cutting out early

Y'all don't know nothing bout certi

