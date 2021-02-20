mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghetts & Giggs Swap Bars On "Crud"

Aron A.
February 20, 2021 16:49
Ghetts & Giggs collide for an eerie banger off of "Conflict Of Interest."


UK grime legend Ghetts returned with his first project in three years, Conflict On Interest, yesterday. The rapper hasn't necessarily been lowkey since the release of 2018's Ghetto Gospel: The New Testament. He continued to flood the streets with new music since then and even with the pandemic, he made use of the time by building up much anticipation for the project's release.

With collaborations alongside budding new talent along with established acts, one of the best collaborations on the project is Ghetts & Giggs's song, "Crud." Ten Billion Dreams serves up the track as Ghetts and Giggs swaps bars over the eerie production.

This is far from the first time they've collaborated together. They worked together on "RUN ME DOWN" as well as Joe Grind's "Godzillas."

Quotable Lyrics
Shouldn't beef about thirty
But man are too blood thirsty
Left that club drunk without the rum
Work mans cutting out early
Y'all don't know nothing bout certi

