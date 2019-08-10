What can be better than testing out new food items at a burger chain and leaving with a rack at the end of the day? Nothing, right? A SoCal-based restaurant called Farmer Boys is currently hiring somebody to serve as their Bacon Intern, which is exactly what it sounds like.

According to Uproxx, the ideal candidate will be able to taste-test every strip of bacon for flavor and crispiness in the special Bacon Boy Cheeseburger. On top of that, they will also be responsible for trying out other menu items. You'll need to test the bacon in the Farmer's Burger and in the Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad. The Bacon Intern will additionally be tasked with trying out upcoming additions to the menu, getting a sneak peek at what's to come from the chain.

"In addition to taste-testing some of our most popular existing menu items, we also plan to have the Bacon Intern try some of the exciting items we’re currently developing," said Larry Rusinko, the Vice President of Farmer Boys.

As you would expect, this is a very competitive position. You must be based in Southern California and to apply, you can send a photo or video to the Farmer Boys team on Instagram explaining why you're the right choice for the job. You must apply by August 20 and the winner will be announced a week later on August 27.

Remember, you're getting paid $1,000 to eat bacon. This is the best job you can imagine.