Get Into An “Empire State Of Mind” In Honour Of JAY-Z’s 52nd Birthday

Hayley Hynes
December 04, 2021 10:47
JAY-Z/Spotify

Empire State Of Mind
Jay-Z Feat. Alicia Keys

Happy Birthday Hov!


It’s December 4th, which means that today, hip-hop icon JAY-Z turns 52. The rapper has had a huge year, so to celebrate with him we’ll be streaming classic throwback hits all day, including 2009’s  “Empire State Of Mind,” featuring Alicia Keys.

Whether you’re a New Yorker or not, you have to admit that there’s something about the four minute and 36-second long song that gets you excited for and inspired by the bright lights of the Big Apple. As a Brooklyn native, remembering and paying tribute to where he came from remains an incredibly important theme throughout Jay’s discography.

Seeing as he only lasted about a day on Instagram, we likely won’t be getting too many sneak peeks into how the father of three chooses to celebrate this year – we can only speculate that he’ll do it big, in true Hova style.

Which JAY-Z track do you have on repeat today? Drop a comment and let us know. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Cruisin' down 8th St, off white Lexus
Drivin' so slow, but BK is from Texas
Me, I'm out that Bed-Stuy, home of that boy Biggie
Now I live on Billboard and I brought my boys with me
Say what up to Ty-Ty, still sippin' Mai Tais
Sittin' courtside, Knicks and Nets give me high five
N*gga I be Spike'd out, I could trip a referee (come on, come on, come on)
Tell by my attitude that I'm most definitely from

Jay-Z Alicia Keys throwback Empire State of Mind Happy Birthday
