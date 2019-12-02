mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Get Familiar With Kaash Paige's "Parked Car Convos" EP

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 23:01
Parked Car Convos
Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige's makes an enchanting debut.


Dallas-bred songstress Kaash Paige arrived last month with a pristine new effort in the form of her debut Parked Car Convos EP. The delivery marks the entry of yet another captivating voice in the shifting landscape of R&B. The quieted new arrival makes an appropriate candidate to score those late-night gatherings in the homie's whip.

“In a parked car conversation, you talk about everything,” Kaash tells DJBooth. “Stuff with your friends, stuff with your boo. It’s either deep and intimate, or real goofy. When I made my EP, it was just stuff I was talking about on the daily: females, smoking gas, traveling the world, hanging out. The EP was describing my everyday life in the car, with somebody, just being real.”

Get into Parked Car Convos below.

