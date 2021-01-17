The COVID-19 vaccination is finally ready for distribution after dealing with the pandemic for close to a year. Understandably, many people are not super eager to volunteer to be one of the first people to receive the vaccine. Getting people excited about getting vaccinated has surely not been an easy feat, so organizations across the country are getting creative in persuading folks to get the shot. Cannabis activists in Washington, D.C. are offering up a free bag of cannabis for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, the DC Marijuana Justice group announced this week.

Dubbed 'Joints for Jabs,' the cannabis giveaway initiative is being arranged to happen at the same time vaccine clinics are expected to open in the area. In a press release, DCMJ shared that they hope to highlight the need for more cannabis policy reform at both the national and local level while simultaneously bringing awareness to the importance of equitable vaccine distribution. Lucky vaccine-clinic goers receiving the intention will be greeted by dozens of home cannabis cultivators handing out free bags of the green inside the centers.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Specific locations and times will be announced on the group's site here once they have more information about the vaccine locations. “We are looking for ways to safely celebrate the end of the pandemic and we know nothing brings people together like cannabis,” said Nikolas Schiller, the group’s co-founder in the press release.

“DCMJ believes that cannabis should be consumed safely and responsibly, and the pandemic has made this incredibly difficult for many adults to share their homegrown cannabis. When enough adults are inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, it will be time to celebrate – not just the end of the pandemic, but the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition in the United States,” she continued.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The group is currently pushing for Senate to pass the MORE act, a landmark bill that would legalize marijuana on the federal level that was approved last month by the house.

