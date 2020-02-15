If you're involved in an ongoing domestic assault case in which you are pleading not guilty, it would probably be a good idea to not threaten violence against someone on Twitter in front of hundreds of thousands of followers. However, Gervonta Davis did exactly that and, most surprising of all, his damning tweet has yet to be deleted. Even if this tweet isn't used against him in court, there is supposedly more incriminating evidence that could result in a guilty verdict and jeopardize his professional boxing career.

Davis' interaction with the Twitter troll began with Davis tweeting, "I was made for this." The troll decided to put Davis' grandiosity in check by replying, "What attorney u using for dem domestic charges bro?" Davis had a witty remark of his own to make, firing back with, "Relax before you be in ya bio with the rest of ya homies." His opponent's Twitter bio contained tributes to departed friends, so Davis' retort translated to a death threat.