This past weekend, Gervonta Davis picked up a huge victory as he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in their title fight. Davis was able to extend his boxing record to a perfect 24-0 and moving forward, it is expected that Davis will fight the likes of Ryan Garcia, who has been jonesing to fight Davis for quite some time now.

Despite this latest win, Davis could have a bit of a legal battle on his hands as it is being reported by CBS Baltimore that Davis was the instigator of a car crash in Baltimore during the early hours of Thursday morning. Based on the report, a car rushed through a red light and hit another car which led to a multi-vehicle crash. Police say the car that started the crash sped off from the scene and witnesses are saying it was Davis who was behind the wheel.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

This latest incident could prove to be costly for Davis if he is found to be guilty of any wrongdoing. The boxer has been in trouble before, notably earlier this year when he was caught on camera punching the mother of his child in what was a chilling video.

Stay tuned for updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.

[Via]