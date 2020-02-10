A couple of weeks ago, Gervonta Davis was allegedly caught on camera being rough with his ex-girlfriend who he just so happens to have a child with. After the clip went viral, Davis surrendered himself to the police and was immediately released. Now, Davis has a court battle on the way has he has been charged with simple battery domestic violence. According to The Blast, Davis' lawyer recently entered a not guilty plea with the judge and now, Davis has a court date.

On March 3rd, Davis will face the judge in relation to the case. Not to mention, he is no longer allowed to be around or even talk to his ex as part of the conditions of his release. Davis maintains he's innocent although he did recently apologize on social media for making mistakes he can't take back.

For now, it remains to be seen how this case will play out and whether or not his boxing career will be in jeopardy because of it. His ex is currently cooperating with police and according to reports, there is new unreleased footage that shows Davis allegedly striking his ex in the face.

Stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you.