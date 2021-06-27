Some people are just built for boxing. Gervonta Davis can't be stopped. Tonight, he earned a TKO over previously unbeaten champion Mario Barrios making him the new WBA super-lightweight champion. Although Barrios was still standing when the ref called the bout, Davis had dropped him twice in the eighth round and once in the 11th round. The stoppage was smart, as Davis was methodically punishing Barrios.

The first knockdown in the eight almost looked as if Barrios was done for as it happened. However, he recovered before being knocked down again. In the 11th, Davis delivered a devastating body shot that sent Barrios to the ground again.

Davis has also won the WBA world lightweight title and the IBF junior lightweight title. He went up two weight classes to fight Barrios, who was longer and bigger than Davis. However, Davis' brutal hits and smart boxing earned him the victory. Davis' record is now at 25-0. He was coming off an insane knockout of Leo Santa Cruz last October. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below.