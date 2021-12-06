Gervonta Davis is one of the best young fighters on the planet right now and at a record of 26-0, fans are calling him the next Floyd Mayweather. Last night, Davis had a rare Sunday night fight where he took on the likes of Isaac Cruz. Prior to this fight, many fans were laughing at Cruz as he seemed to be a huge underdog. In the end, however, Cruz turned out to be Davis' toughest opponent to date as the fight went all 12 rounds before ending in a unanimous decision that allowed Davis to retain his Lightweight title.

Fans noticed that Davis was simply not himself throughout the fight, and it can all be chalked up to the fact that he hurt his hand in the sixth round. According to a report from ESPN, Davis spoke on the injury after the fight, noting that it was very hard for him to do anything significant with his damaged knuckles.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

"I hurt my hand so I couldn't get him out of there," Davis explained. "He's a shorter fighter so I was throwing down on the top of his head. I hit him with my knuckle and messed it up. I hurt my hand in the sixth round."

While it wasn't the knockout he was hoping for, Davis still showed off his ability to remain composed in the ring, which is a good sign for him moving forward. He remains one of the best in the world, and his next opponent is going to be seeing a motivated Tank, very soon.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

[Via]