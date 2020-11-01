If you're a fan of boxing, then you know just how good Gervonta Davis is, and you're aware that he has the ability to knock anyone out at any given time in the ring. Fans have been clamoring to see any fight involving Davis, and last night, they were treated to something special as he took on Leo Santa Cruz for the junior lightweight title.

In the sixth round, Davis sought to end the fight as he delivered a vicious uppercut right to Santa Cruz's chin. This pretty well ended the fight as Santa Cruz was effectively knocked out. It was yet another big win for Davis, who continues to rack up some pretty massive victories against good fighters.

"I can't grade [my performance] right now but once I go back and look it over, I will be able to tell," Davis said. "[Landing uppercuts] wasn't a key but I tapped into what he was bringing. I know he was the taller fighter and he was crutching up and moving forward. So I threw the jab and then an uppercut to try and make him run into the shot."

Following the match, the two fighters shared some kind words on social media as Santa Cruz congratulated Davis on the win, all while Davis expressed gratitude for the chance to fight one another. Clearly, these two have a ton of respect for one another.

"I’m glad you ok and your dad ok," Davis wrote. "Thank you for the opportunity to share the ring with a warrior. I’m forever grateful."

[Via]