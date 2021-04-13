Gervonta Davis has made headlines recently for nearly everything except boxing. Back in November, Tekashi 6ix9ine and the professional athlete engaged in a feud on social media after getting into a heated exchange at the club. In the same month, he was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash and was later indicted on several charges in connection to the crash.

If convicted of all 14 counts of various traffic violations he's being charged with during his trial, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 7 years. In the meantime, however, the athlete is taking to social media to air out some of his relationship woes and confess to some sins.



Mike Stobe/Getty Images

"I can't stop cheatin on my girl," penned the 26-year-old in an upload to his Instagram story. He continued in a second photo, "I'm f*ckin r*tarded," using the ableist slur to illustrate his self-awareness.

He is currently linked to Instagram influencer Vanessa Posso, who seems to have shared a shady message in regards to the situation on her own page. This prompted both the woman he's suspected to have cheated on Posso with to engage in a back in forth on social media.

Notably, he has cleared his Instagram account and now has 0 posts, a black-screen profile picture, and no biography.

He's also taken to Snapchat to plead with Posso to forgive him, but it's no telling right now if there's hope for a reconciliation between these two.