The participants of Germany's Big Brother have no idea the crisis the planet is facing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With the highly-popularized competitive reality show program on its 13th season, the fourteen cast members have been completely oblivious to what's taking place in the outside world since Feb. 6. Now, the production team behind the reality television show has decided to inform the cast live on air about the global pandemic that has forced millions of citizens around the world to self-quarantine, according to The Guardian.

Originally, the Big Brother: Germany featured a total of ten cast members before introducing an additional four castmates on March 6, just days following the first coronavirus death in the country. According to WorldoMeters.info, the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany is over the 7,000 mark with a total of 17 patrons dead from the life-threatening virus.

Recently the Canadian cast of Big Brother was made aware of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the German show curators are following suit with a live presentation that will allow the cast to ask questions about the disease, contact their family members via video chats, and fully inform them of the implications the coronavirus has on the globe.

The producers of the German rendition of the reality television show were receiving a massive amount of backlash from fans of the show for not informing the cast of the pandemic. Which forced the network and production team to respond via the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung about the show's strict policy to avoid relaying the cast of any outside news unless it involved in a death in a family.

Fortunately, the production team had a change of heart and aired the live episode informing the cast of the global coronavirus outbreak this past Tuesday (March 17). With the masses under a soft-quarantine policy, it might be time to brush up on some German and tune in as clips are sure to hit the internet in the near future. Until then, check out the current cast of Big Brother: Germany in the Instagram post provided below.