The news surrounding A$AP Rocky's imprisonment in Sweden may at times be confusing, considering the daily updates that have fans sitting at the edge of their seats eager to get word that the beloved rapper has been set free. At the same time, 19-year-old rapper Tay K just got sentenced to 55 years in prison but a German newspaper seemingly didn't know the difference between the rappers since they used an image of Tay K where an image of A$AP should have been present.

The headline which reads “Trump offers to vouch for A$AP Rocky’s bail,” has a story that details how President Donald Trump planned to "personally vouch" for A$AP's bail. Next to the article is an obvious image of Tay K with a caption that reads "A$AP Rocky."

"Trump probably thinks that IS Rocky though!" a user commented on the photo below, while another added, "They had one job."

As for what Donald Trump said to get A$AP free, he tweeted: "Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative."

Free A$AP.