Germ Is Read To Go On "Greenlight"

ATLien Germ dropped The Hijinx Tape this week, gracing fans with a true turn up album. The heavy trap vibes are most apparent on "Greenlight." This aggressive banger finds strength in bold percussions that will rattle your teeth. Germ steps onto the track with the energy of a UFC fighter. It is hard to hear the rest of the instrumental underneath all the bass on this one though.

Germ names all his favorite things that are the color green on the hook, before jumping into stylish verses. He uses a simple flow to hammer his lyrics home, allowing the strength of the record to rely on the beat. This is a track that you could mosh to.

Quotable Lyrics

Damn, I just pulled up in the Vet', though

Looking like a vet (Yeah), camo Gucci luxury, good Cartier flow (Yo)

Neck hit like Kimbo, don't be reaching, I'm off a pill, bro

And if I get to spazzing then I'm brainless, off with ya top, we go

Huh? Huh? Ran down, hit him with the pump (Boom)

He done fucked up, slick lumped up