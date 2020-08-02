Germ Drops Off "The Hijinx Tape"

Germ has returned with a trap-laden piece of art. Entitled The Hijinx Tape, the new project runs for 12 tracks. The ATLien took a detour towards more generic trap music but he's back to creating the sound his fans love. The Hijinx Tape is a testament to Germ's versatility and stands out as one of his best efforts.

The Hijinx Tape features one guest appearance from Shakewell. Other than that, Germ is free to saunter around the record solo as he pleases. Heavy trap instrumentals permeate the album, giving the project a very distinct turn up feel. Germ's lyrical ability has somewhat stalled, and it doesn't feel like he has grown as a lyricist from his last project to this one. Still, The Hijinx Tape is a great listen. Stream the project everywhere now.