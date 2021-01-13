After years of supporting his good friend Donald Trump's political aspirations and decisions, talk show legend Geraldo Rivera is backtracking on his support. Throughout Trump's tenure as America's Commander-in-chief, Rivera was often seen defending Trump's word choices, actions, and controversial behaviors, but after the November election, Rivera said that his friend was acting like an "entitled frat boy" following Trump's loss.

On Tuesday (January 12), after House Republican Liz Cheney openly called for President Trump to be impeached, Rivera echoed her sentiments in a statement he released on Twitter. "A loyal friend, hounded without mercy by Democrats intent on destroying him from Day 1. Then he lost the election. It made him crazy or revealed a dysfunction I had refused to see. He then unleashed a mob to make war on their own government. 5 to their doom. @LizCheney is right."

Rivera was quickly criticized by many over his sudden revelation while others took issue with the media professional's belief that Trump has only made questionable decisions after the election because it "made him crazy." This is one in a growing list of defectors who have spoken out against the president after last week's insurrection at Capitol Hill. We previously reported that Vice President Mike Pence has refused to invoke the 25th Amendment, so the impeachment process will move forward.