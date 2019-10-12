The actual mall used as Starcourt Mall in Season 3 of Stranger Things is reportedly for sale. According to Gwinnett Daily Post, rumors that the owners of Gwinnett Place Mall, which was refurbished as Starcourt Mall for the hit Netflix show, have been trying to sell the property have circulated for years. Now, they seem more real than ever.

“It is definitely on the market,” said Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District Executive Director Joe Allen, “This is real as far as we can tell.” Allen met with representatives of the firm that will handle the sale earlier this week.

The Gwinnett Daily Post also says locals have been vocal about what they’ve seen as a lack of action by Moonbeam officials to revitalize the mall. In 2017, a dead body was discovered in the mall’s vacant food court. “I think this gives us a unique opportunity to find someone who can come in here and move some things forward,” Allen also added.

The mall was a prominent set piece in the third season of Stranger Things, which took place during the rise in popularity of malls across America.

In other Stranger Things related news, Netflix has officially confirmed the show will be getting a fourth season.