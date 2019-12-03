A trio of Georgetown Hoyas basketball players are facing legal issues stemming from a pair of incidents that occurred in September, including burglary, sexual harassment and assault.

According to reports, freshman Myron Gardner is accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a woman on September 15, and the alleged victim believes her home was later burglarized by Gardner and teammates, Josh LeBlanc and Galen Alexander, on September 16. CBS Sports reports that at least two accusers filed for restraining orders against the three players on November 5.

Per CBS Sports:

"In response to an alleged burglary that I believe Joshua LeBlanc committed against me on September 16, 2019, Joshua threatened bodily harm against myself and my roommate," the accuser's statement reads. "He continued to threaten me verbally and via text message in the following week. Joshua has also committed violence against women in the past."

Georgetown announced Monday night that LeBlanc was leaving the program to enter the transfer portal, as was the team's starting point guard and reigning Big East Freshman of the Year, James Akinjo. That said, Akinjo was not mentioned in any of the complaints.

The University issued the following statement on Monday night after the allegations surfaced.

"Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly. While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations for our student code that are fair to both parties. We encourage any student who has a concern to be in contact with the Georgetown University Police Department or the Office of Student Conduct."

The Hoyas, coming off a 65-61 loss to UNCG, are 4-3 on the season as they prepare for a matchup against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.