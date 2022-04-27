Georges St-Pierre is one of the biggest legends in the history of MMA. In the eyes of many, he is one of the greatest fighters of all-time, and for some, he might actually be the GOAT. At this point, many fighters are still carving out their legacies, and it will be very interesting to see which UFC champions stand out from the rest a decade from now. Regardless, St-Pierre remains one of the pioneers of the sport.

Recently, St-Pierre was on MMA News where he talked about the fight game and what he thought about the current generation. At one point, St-Pierre was also asked about who he thought the GOAT was. In the end, St-Pierre offered an interesting answer as he shouted out Khabib Nurmagomedov. In St-Pierre's eyes, Khabib retired at the perfect time, and it cemented him as the ultimate legend.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

“He had a perfect career, perfect, he’s on the top. The way I see it when you say greatest of all time you have to wait until their career is over,” St-Pierre said. “It’s sad to say but a lot of fighters I feel tend to (tarnish) their legacy a little bit because they hang there too long. For me, the greatest of all time is someone who left behind a great legacy. If you stay too long past your prime in a sport like basketball it’s not too bad. In a sport like full-contact fighting, boxing, MMA, or kickboxing you get punched in the head, it’s very dramatic, and the outcome of a loss is much more serious than it is in another sport."

Other fans would probably say names like Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, or maybe even St-Pierre himself. Despite this, you have to respect St-Pierre's opinion given he is the ultimate expert in MMA.

