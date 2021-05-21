Despite being retired from the UFC for some time now, it was rumored just last weekend that Georges St-Pierre was supposed to fight Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match for Triller. This could have been a truly epic battle between two legendary fighters in their respective fields, however, in typical Dana White fashion, the UFC boss swooped in and took all of the fun away. Since that time, De La Hoya has put White on blast through social media, while St-Pierre has been a lot more civil.

In fact, during an interview with Cinema Blend, St-Pierre explained the situation and how he's not blaming anyone for what happened. However, he did admit that it would have been an amazing opportunity and he hopes it can still happen sometime in the future.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Per St-Pierre:

"I understand that Dana didn't want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man's game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don't take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t 'play' fighting. It would have been fun."

For now, White seems opposed to the whole Triller boxing thing although if the money is right, maybe one day he will change his mind.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

[Via]