George Foreman is on the offensive right now as it is being reported by TMZ that he will soon be on the receiving end of a lawsuit in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, two women are suing Foreman for sexual abuse that allegedly took place in the 1970s while Foreman was still boxing. The two women are reportedly the daughters of two men who worked with Foreman during his career.

Foreman has already responded to the potential lawsuit, saying that these women have been trying to extort him since January of this year and that they want $12.5 million. The legendary boxer said that his reputation means everything to him and that he categorically denies any allegations being brought against him.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s," Foreman said in a statement, according to TMZ. "I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies." This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for any news and updates.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot

