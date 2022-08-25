More details are being shared about the sexual assault allegations against George Foreman. Last month, we reported on the accusations made against the boxing legend which allegedly took place sometime in the 1970s. TMZ has offered an update on the case this week now that they have obtained the two lawsuits filed against Foreman by women who have only been named as Denise S. and Gwen H.

According to the report, the ladies are the daughters of two men who allegedly worked for Foreman decades ago during the late 1960s and early 1970s.



Evening Standard / Stringer / Getty Images

Denise S. reportedly included in her lawsuit that she met Foreman when she was approximately eight years old. She claims the boxer began "grooming her at an early age by taking her out for ice cream and allowing her to sit on his lap as [he] drove his car." When she was 13 and Foreman was somewhere in his mid-20s, Denise alleges that he "became sexually inappropriate with her and eventually engaged in sexual intercourse with her when she was 15."

Gwen H. shared that her father was a "long-time advisor" to Foreman and she met the boxing giant when she was nine. About six years later, she alleges that Foreman "would molest and sexually abuse her." The alleged abuse did not stop until she was 16. The accusers claim that Foreman had previously been confronted about the allegations and didn't deny the abuse.

TMZ reported last month that Foreman responded to the accusations by insisting he was being extorted.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies."

It is unclear what damages they are seeking.



Arthur Jones / Stringer / Getty Images



Jeremy O'Donnell / Staff / Getty Images

[via]