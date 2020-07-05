The arrest of the four officers involved in George Floyd's murder was merely the beginning of a criminal trial that could set precedent for police reform across the country. Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop who killed Floyd in broad day, is still behind bars. His bail's set at $1M. However, over the past few weeks, the other three officers involved in the case have been released from prison.

Tou Thao, the former officer who was seen on camera standing in front of Derek Chauvin as he kneeled on Floyd's neck, has been released from jail after posting bail, MPR News reports. Hennepin County Jail records reveal that he was released from jail around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning after posting $750K bond with conditions. Thao was also charged with unintentional aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thao is the third officer in the case who's been released from jail along with J.A. Keung and Thomas Lane. The four officers did appear in court last week where a trial date for Sept. 11th was set. Thao's attorney Robert Paule said that he was going to fight to have the trial moved out of the county due to the media coverage and comments made by public officials on the case.