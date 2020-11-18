If you were wealthy, how much money would you gift to your bestie? Years ago, there were rumors floating about that George Clooney gave 14 of his closest friends $1 million apiece, and in his recent interview with GQ for their "Men of the Year" issue, the Academy Award-winning actor confirmed the gossip. He said that he initially planned on just naming his friends in his will, but didn't think that was enough.

Clooney told the publication that he decided to gift his friends with cash way back in his bachelor days, prior to marrying attorney Amal Alamuddin in 2014 and becoming a father of twins. “I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will," Clooney explained. "So why the f*ck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?... I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke."

One of George Clooney's best friends, Rande Gerber who is the husband of Cindy Crawford, spilled the beans about the $1 million gift during an interview just a few years ago. According to Gerber, Clooney invited the 14 friends over for a casual dinner where he surprised each of them with a luxury suitcase filled with $1 million in cash. It's reportedly estimated that Clooney has a net worth somewhere around $500 million.

"They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years," said Clooney. "And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this." Would you do the same for your best friends?

