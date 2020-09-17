mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Geko Gets Introspective On His New Track "Investment 3Style"

Aron A.
September 16, 2020 20:48
Investment 3Style
Geko

Geko opens up about heartbreak and disloyalty on his latest offering, "Investment 3Style."


Geko has been in the game for a few years, and like most artists, he's evolved with time. He's more refined and mature but sometimes, fans hope to hear the same vibes he gave to them when they first started tuning in. Luckily, he gave just that with his latest offering, "Investment 3Style." In under three minutes, the UK vocalist comes through with a melodic freestyle, providing fans with insight into his life from things to the romantic side of things to issues in the streets that he's faced. The smooth, airy production gives him all the room in the world to open up, and he evidently used that to his advantage.

Geko's new single, "Investment 3Style" arrives roughly a month after the release of his last single, "Tantrum." Peep his latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Who's she foolin'? Look at what God come and blessed her with
She ride with me, the diamonds give her friends an epileptic fit
When my bro was there, I never run away from beef
But when the guns were aimed at me, I run away from teeth
15 with piece in a manbag, I run from police

