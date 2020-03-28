Geko & Lotto Boyzz Flip "Repeat" On Their New Banger

UK has been producing nothing but hits as of recently. From their budding UK drill scene which has began to cross over into the U.S. to the afro fusion stylings that have informed the current pop sounds emerging right now. This week, Lotto Boyzz assist Geko for their dancehall/afrobeats influenced banger, "Repeat." The song arrives just a few weeks after Lotto Boyzz made their triumphant return with "+44." It's a feel-good anthem that has a bright summer tone to it. Perfect for the beach, it will likely make you miss the outdoors in quarantine especially as the weather gets better with each passing day.

Check out Geko and Lotto Boyzz new song, "Repeat." Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for new music from both of them.

Quotable Lyrics

And now I'm here with you

Ain't no fear with you

Everything I shared with you

It made me a pair with you