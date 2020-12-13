Florida Gators star basketball player Keyontae Johnson was involved in a frightening incident on Saturday as his team took on Florida State. After getting a dunk, a timeout was called and as Johnson walked back onto the court, he collapsed face-first. His teammates were immediately shocked by what happened as they immediately called for some medical attention. Eventually, Johnson was taken to the hospital where he was said to be in critical but stable condition.

Today, the Gators took to Twitter with an update on Johnson. As you can see in the tweet below, Johnson is still in critical condition, although he is stable. His parents are currently by his side, as are his coaches.

"We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae," the Gators said in a statement. "Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation."

This is a horrible situation for all parties involved and our prayers go out to his family during these very difficult times. We are hoping for a safe and full recovery.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images