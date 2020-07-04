Ever since Paul George unveiled the Nike PG 4, fans have been trying to get used to the design. For the last few years, George's signature line has been considered to be one of the best in the basketball world, and the PG 4 was certainly a change of pace. Regardless, the shoe has received praise for its performance abilities, and over the past few months, we have seen numerous dope colorful offerings. Perhaps the best of these colorways are the ones made in conjunction with Gatorade. These collabs have been plentiful, and as we approach the Fall, it looks like yet another is on the way.

As you can see from the official photos below, the shoe is covered from head to toe in vibrant orange tones. It's a gorgeous look that is capped off by the Gatorade branding that is found on the insole. We even have some blue thrown into the mix underneath the translucent top layer, which helps add some contrast.

For now, there is no official release date for these although we expect them to drop sometime throughout the month of August, or perhaps even July if we can be so lucky.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike