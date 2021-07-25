GASHI Returns With Catchy New Effort "Sleeping On My Left"

GASHI's rise to fame has been well-documented over these last few years and with each new release, he changes up his sound and gives his fans something incredibly catchy and infectious to listen to. On his last project, GASHI brought things back to the 80s with an album that had a heavy dose of nostalgia alongside some great melodies and songwriting. Now, he is back with a fresh new song called "Sleeping On My Left" which carries the torch from his previous body of work.

With this track, we get a bit of a rock feel although there are certainly some 80s pop elements that set this song apart. Throughout the track, GASHI delivers crisp melodies all while singing about a failed relationship and how it affects the way he sleeps at night. The song is accompanied by a dope visual and if you're a fan of the artist, you can't but feel like GASHI has something special planned for the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, come over, put the lights out (Put the lights out)

Turn my sad face upsidÐµ down, ooh (Ooh)

We need to FaceTime, FacÐµTime, FaceTime

I know you up, girl, I saw online