GASHI Releases Self-Titled Debut Album: Listen

After years on the grind and hits like “Disrespectful” & “Turn Me Down,” rising Brooklyn artist, Gashi, decides to come through today and share his long awaited self-titled debut album.

Laced with 16 tracks in total, the follow up to last year's Stairs 2 features guest appearances from French Montana, DJ Snake, and Maxx Owa. Meanwhile production is handled by the likes of Ben Billions, DJ Snake, B Ham, Cirkut, and others.

“I just don’t want to flop… It took so long to get here,” Gashi said about his grind and album, before touching on his sound. “This first album is basically my struggle. When you hear the album, you’ll be like, ‘Yo, he sounds different on every record.’ It’s because I’m so sick of hearing the same stuff over and over and over again. A lot of artists need to start switching it up, I feel. Because every Friday is a new artist.”

Out now, fans can stream the self-tilted debut via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.