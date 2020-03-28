GASHI Drops Off Two-Track Pack "Cabin Fever" With Songs "Greatness" & "Never Forget"

GASHI feels your quarantine pain. The Brooklyn artist dropped off two new tracks titled "Greatness" and "Never Forget" on his Cabin Fever EP this week. The title of the two-track pack is obviously quite topical at the moment, as the world tries not to go stir crazy locked inside their homes indefinitely. Ever the considerate artist, GASHI has set out to try and ease the struggle many are facing to stay sane in isolation.

“The whole world is stuck inside right now or doing what they can to keep others healthy and safe," GASHI said in a press release for the new project. "I just wanted to share some of my art to help everybody get through this very surreal time period. Stay inside if you can, be safe and I can’t wait to see you all once we get through this.” As a result of this effort to keep everyone's mind off the current state of affairs, neither of the tracks on Cabin Fever make any mention of the pandemic. Instead, "Greatness" chronicles GASHI's rise to the top, and includes a shoutout to the late Pop Smoke on the line, "Blessings around the corner, had to leave the old block/Find myself in Cali, top down, bumpin' to Pop." However, he switches gears completely on "Never Forget," a heartbreak ballad showing a more vulnerable, emotional side of GASHI. Whether you're feeling cocky or mourning a failed relationship, this EP has just the fix for you. Put all the madness out of your mind for 10 minutes and stream Cabin Fever.

"Greatness" Quotable Lyrics

You tweakin' like you Timmy Turner

Blue cheese is all in my pockets

Had to really trust the process

Switch it up when they all jock me

"Never Forget" Quotable Lyrics

Throwin' cash tonight, yeah, she gon' work for mine

Please distract my mind and shake it to the side

Fill up my appetite, she knows she does it right

Rich man poor choice tonight, she band aids on my lies