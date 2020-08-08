mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GASHI Comes Through With Ambitious Conceptual Album "1984"

Alexander Cole
August 08, 2020 10:03
GASHI shows off his versatility on his brand new project, "1984."


GASHI has been impressing fans over the past couple of years, especially recently thanks to his change in styles. He has completely embraced the 80s music aesthetic which is something that we saw with his single "Paranoid." Now, GASHI is here with a full-length project called "1984" and it's clear that it's a conceptual and ambitious project that embraces the sounds of the past.

From the jump, we are greeted with some gorgeous guitar lines as well as glistening synths. Features like Sting help cement GASHI as a legitimate artist in this 80s space and you can't help but bop your head to all of the songs here. 

Check out the album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. 1984
2. Don't Kill Me
3. Lies 
4. Mama (ft. Sting)
5. Paranoid
6. Upset (ft. Njomza & Pink Sweat$)
7. Feels Right (ft. Rose Gold)
8. Never Give Up On Me
9. Perfume Pillows
10. Interlude (ft. Diamond Cafe)
11. Full Moon (ft. DEVAULT)
12. Mr. Ferrari
13. Don't OD
14. Distant
15. Funeral Friends
16. So Many Love Me (Present Time)

