GASHI Comes Through With Ambitious Conceptual Album "1984"

GASHI has been impressing fans over the past couple of years, especially recently thanks to his change in styles. He has completely embraced the 80s music aesthetic which is something that we saw with his single "Paranoid." Now, GASHI is here with a full-length project called "1984" and it's clear that it's a conceptual and ambitious project that embraces the sounds of the past.

From the jump, we are greeted with some gorgeous guitar lines as well as glistening synths. Features like Sting help cement GASHI as a legitimate artist in this 80s space and you can't help but bop your head to all of the songs here.

Check out the album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. 1984

2. Don't Kill Me

3. Lies

4. Mama (ft. Sting)

5. Paranoid

6. Upset (ft. Njomza & Pink Sweat$)

7. Feels Right (ft. Rose Gold)

8. Never Give Up On Me

9. Perfume Pillows

10. Interlude (ft. Diamond Cafe)

11. Full Moon (ft. DEVAULT)

12. Mr. Ferrari

13. Don't OD

14. Distant

15. Funeral Friends

16. So Many Love Me (Present Time)