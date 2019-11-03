GASHI Checks Back In With "Mr. Ferrari"

While his self-titled debut arrived in September, cracking the Top 5 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, GASHI has already returned to serves fans up with a new offering in the form of his "Mr. Ferrari" track.

Produced by Stargate, the new selection finds GASHI positioned over a pop-laced backdrop as he continues to deliver on familiar boasts: "Don't you forget how you still owe me/Cause we know that the drip ain't free."

The track is equally matched in a retro-futuristic visual that finds GASHI flexing in a vintage Ferrari while exploring a virtual world topped off with actual VHS footage.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't fall in love all the time

'Cause that's the way I lost my mind

I fell in love with my ride

'Cause that's the way to the money