Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely revealing itself, with a number of highly anticipated colorways already announced for the new year.

Among the rumored styles on deck for 2020 is an Air Jordan 12 "University Gold" colorway that resembles one of Gary Payton's player exclusives. Images of the upcoming release have not yet surfaced, but it is believed that the colorway will mimic the black and gold PE worn by Payton during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rumors suggest that the sneakers will make their debut in July, right around the time that a white and green Air Jordan 13 is set to release. That pair will reportedly mirror Ray Allen's Boston Celtics PE.

Continue scrolling for a mockup of the special edition 12s, as well as some photos of The Glove's classic PE.

Air Jordan 12 Lakers PE/TheWarehouse13

