Gary Payton says that his former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, would use the bathroom in a bucket for days and then surprise rookies by dumping it on them, as a part of his hazing process for new players. Payton and Shaq played together on the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

“We used to always play jokes,” Payton explained in a recent interview with VladTV. “Shaq is a jokester. So if one of the rookies would be in the stall, he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week. And then all of a sudden, he would pour it on them.”



Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Payton didn't reveal what rookies fell victim to Shaq's repulsive prank.

The legendary guard says that he once pulled his own prank on Shaq, recalling a time he stole Shaq’s underwear at night, forcing him to be “free-balling” with a towel. He also still owns the pair of underwear.

“He’d get in his truck and ride around and then he would throw the towel out and then he’d be free-balling,” Payton said. “So I used to keep all the shorts pair of drawers and all that stuff.”

Check out Payton's interview with VladTV below.

[Via]