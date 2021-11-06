They announced their divorce earlier this year and since that time, the world has learned the intimate details of Gary Owen's marriage. The famed comedian and his estranged wife Kenya Duke have been married for 18 years, and while their relationship was kept out of the limelight, Duke is making sure everyone knows about her husband's alleged dealings now that they have split.

Duke has accused Owen of carrying on extramarital affairs and withholding finances, and she has returned to social media with another lengthy post about her ex. This time, she promises that she will be sharing her side of the story on her forthcoming podcast.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

She tagged Owen in her caption but also called him "(aka Trevor from Bumble)" adding, "Can you please stop lying about paying the mortgage, I paid it. Let me know, if you want the receipt."

"Those squatters that you talk about living here, they don’t," Duke added. "We only got 1 problem a lying narcissist and he don’t live here no more. I am over here doing me. We don’t bother you at all for nothing. You push too far. The daddy you so viciously talk about on stage, about how terrible he was to you, when he was in his 20’s is who you are at 48 years old."

While she didn't detail what exact comments she was referencing, it is clear that something rubbed Duke the wrong way. "We haven’t had a meeting yet about this divorce and you are already starting," she added. "Podcast dropping Nov 18th and I got some stuff to talk about." Earlier this year, Owen addressed his divorce on the Wendy Williams Show and said it was his intention to keep everything behind the scenes, but Duke continues to make things public.