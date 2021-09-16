Amidst a messy divorce, after calling it quits to eighteen years of marriage to Kenya Duke, comedian Gary Owen still hasn't lost his sense of humor, clearly. The BET star, and father of three children, joked on Instagram about co-parenting twin sisters with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish.

In the post, Owen and Haddish are seen holding twin girls respectively, complete with matching outfits and bows. Owen proceeded to joke about sharing parental responsibilities with Haddish's partner, Common, writing, "I have a huge announcement…. So happy to share with you guys me & @tiffanyhaddish are the proud parents of twin girls!!!! We have kept this a secret for a long time. @common sorry you had to find out this way. But love is love & let’s work together to show my girls how men can work together to coparent. #DoinWhatIDo #Twins #SheReady."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Haddish and Common confirmed their relationship in July 2020, having met on the set of The Kitchen. The two have been going steady for over a year, with the comedian recently revealing her desire to adopt children. Haddish, who grew up in the foster care system, said she had finished up the parenting courses necessary to begin the adoption process.

While Haddish may be #ready to become a Mom, we wonder how Common feels about being Dads with Owen. Or, even, how these kids feel about being stolen from their actual parents? No word yet on who the children belong to.

Take a look at the post below.