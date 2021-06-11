After a 23-year relationship that included a 17-year marriage, Gary Owen and wife Kenya Duke are divorcing. We've previously reported on the comedian's messy fallout with his estranged wife after she repeatedly took to social media to speak about their split. Kenya first suggested that Owen was unfaithful during their marriage, and after some confusion about who the other woman may have been, Kenya returned with complaints about Owens's relationship with their children.

During his visit to The Wendy Williams Show, Gary Owen spoke about his break-up for the first time publicly. "I'm not officially divorced," said Owen while using air quotes. Wendy wanted to know about their kids, and Owens quickly said, "We have adults." He joked, "I just wanna make sure there's no child support."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

After a shocked audience reaction, Owen continued, "No, for real, 'cause it got out there that I'm a deadbeat dad, but our kids are adults." Wendy wanted to know why the marriage didn't work out, and Owen seemed hesitant to answer. "I can't... I've been silent the whole time because social media is like a soap opera and I was a guest with the divorce. I don't plan on being a regular cast member."

Wendy still wanted to pry. "My lawyer doesn't want me to say anything," Owen added. "We got a lotta legal stuff we gotta go through. But I will say, there's a big twist in my divorce that a lot of people don't know about. It's a doozy, but I can't speak on it yet. But it's big. It changed the whole dynamic of the divorce."

He explained that it wasn't a tragic ending to the marriage, it was just over. Owen also said that he wanted to keep things private but his ex had other things in mind. "I belong to the strreets," he joked. Meanwhile, the entire time, Wendy was obviously shooting her shot. Check out the interview below.